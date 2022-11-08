Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,714 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,656 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on OR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

