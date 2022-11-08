Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 436 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Encompass Health by 132.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 452.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 44.6% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

EHC stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

