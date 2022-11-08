Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 470 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

