Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 108,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCRD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreCard in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreCard in the second quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in CoreCard in the second quarter worth about $7,122,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCard Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE:CCRD opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.92. CoreCard Co. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

