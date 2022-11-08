Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Azenta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZTA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

AZTA stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

