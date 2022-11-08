Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,200 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,200 ($71.39) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($65.63) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. set a GBX 5,800 ($66.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($49.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($66.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($64.25) to GBX 5,450 ($62.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,336.92 ($61.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.0 %

RIO stock traded up GBX 48.84 ($0.56) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,092.84 ($58.64). 2,233,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,809.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,051.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($50.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($73.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.