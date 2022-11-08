Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,041 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after buying an additional 770,665 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($47.21) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($68.97) to GBX 5,900 ($67.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.42) to GBX 4,700 ($54.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($66.78) to GBX 5,700 ($65.63) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($51.81) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

