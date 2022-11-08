Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

RBA stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $74.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

