Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBA. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Bell Bank grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

