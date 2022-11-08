Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON RCOI opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.86. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.91 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £790,003.50 and a P/E ratio of 17.20.

About Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

