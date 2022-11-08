Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Purchases $61,248.00 in Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,177. The company has a market capitalization of $158.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.
Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
