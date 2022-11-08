RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 6.1%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.48. 310,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,540,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

RLX Technology Stock Down 5.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.23.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 56.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

