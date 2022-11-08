RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 6.1%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.48. 310,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,540,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.23.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
