Robert W. Baird Trims Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $60.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

