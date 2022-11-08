Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,403 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Robinhood Markets worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

HOOD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,730,061. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,915 shares of company stock valued at $957,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

