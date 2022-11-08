Rock Creek Group LP Invests $168,000 in Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.16% of Applied Blockchain as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Blockchain

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 173,490 shares of company stock worth $382,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Blockchain Trading Up 5.0 %

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

