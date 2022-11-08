Rock Creek Group LP Invests $72,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1,833.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,287,763. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.