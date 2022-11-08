Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 194.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.5% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $249.04 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

