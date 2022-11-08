Rock Creek Group LP Makes New $49,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.99. The company has a market capitalization of $468.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

