Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $6.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.25 to $6.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.79.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,669,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,385,135.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 974,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,067,190. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.