Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $16.24

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $16.90. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 6,410 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 207,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 203,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

