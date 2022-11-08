Rocket Pool Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $365.37 million and $700,999.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $19.48 or 0.00098837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

