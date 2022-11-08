Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.00. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 14,629 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $74,233.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,093.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $74,233.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,093.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 15,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $70,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,049,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,163 shares of company stock worth $426,918 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

