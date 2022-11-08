Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $68.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

FWONK stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

