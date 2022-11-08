Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €100.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($100.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($185.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($127.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($125.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($105.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADS stock opened at €114.96 ($114.96) on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($201.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €124.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €156.62.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

