Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $37.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDC. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Teradata Trading Up 1.7 %

TDC opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after acquiring an additional 201,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after buying an additional 818,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 552,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

