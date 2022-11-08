Royal Bank of Canada Increases Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target to CHF 59

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JBAXY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $10.03 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

