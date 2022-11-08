Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $98.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Celanese Trading Up 0.5 %

CE stock opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.60. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Celanese by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

