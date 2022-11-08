Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,867 shares.The stock last traded at $12.02 and had previously closed at $13.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $22,722,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

