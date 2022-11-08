Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 52,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,867 shares.The stock last traded at $12.02 and had previously closed at $13.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT
About Sabra Health Care REIT
As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.