Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.99. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

