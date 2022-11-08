Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.99. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $8.72.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
