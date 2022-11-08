Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Trading Up 16.9%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFSHF shares. Barclays started coverage on Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.