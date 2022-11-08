Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saipem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Stock Performance

Saipem stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.