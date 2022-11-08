Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $59,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,458. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 267.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

