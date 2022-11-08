Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ SAL opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $156.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.
Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.