Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

NASDAQ SAL opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $156.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

