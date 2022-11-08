Saltmarble (SML) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for $10.00 or 0.00051117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $52.31 million and approximately $385,718.00 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,230,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 10.11408626 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $448,799.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

