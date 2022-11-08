Santos FC Fan Token Price Hits $11.94 on Exchanges (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $54.34 million and approximately $70.12 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00059136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

