Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 595,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Price Performance

About Sapiens International

SPNS opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

