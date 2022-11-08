Sapphire Price Hits $0.0591 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 99.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $53.39 million and approximately $249,624.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.40 or 0.07502210 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00084082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00066514 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024572 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.