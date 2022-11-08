Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $158,612.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Sapphire has a market cap of $56.97 million and approximately $158,612.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 102.9% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

