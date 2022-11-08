SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.07.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $277.14 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.93.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,387,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

