Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.44. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Activity at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $196,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,929.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

