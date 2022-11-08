Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 4,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,801. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.