Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,085 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 12.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.42% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $37,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $60.29.

