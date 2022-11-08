Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of SMG opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

