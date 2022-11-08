Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.76 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $21,618.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00128600 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00239303 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00070253 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026205 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00649021 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,904.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.