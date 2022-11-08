Secret (SIE) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $22,846.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Get Secret alerts:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00649021 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,904.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

