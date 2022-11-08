Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.52 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $72.52 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00310022 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,333,817.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

