Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTSGet Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 15.6 %

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael Sardano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,519 shares in the company, valued at $699,703.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $6,066,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.