Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 15.6 %

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael Sardano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,519 shares in the company, valued at $699,703.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $6,066,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

