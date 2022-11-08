Seven Post Investment Office LP Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 63,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 449,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 772,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 485,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,541. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

