Seven Post Investment Office LP Increases Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 164,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.86.

