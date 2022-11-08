Seven Post Investment Office LP Invests $506,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. 126,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

